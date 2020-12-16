The Valley City Cares Mitten Tree, set up at First Community Credit Union, is collecting items for distribution to those in need this holiday. Rosie Larson has made the Mitten Tree a huge part of the city’s Christmas for over three decades, and Miller Motors has teamed up with the project for years to lend a helping hand. Every year, Miller Motors sets a goal to fill an entire vehicle with donations to then be distributed through the Valley City Cares Mitten Tree project.
From now until Dec. 24th, donated coats, pants, hats, boots, gloves, blankets, toys, and non-perishable food items dropped off at Miller Motors this year will pack a new 2021 Ram Truck.
