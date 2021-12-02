The Valley City Cares Mitten Tree has once again teamed up with Miller Motors to lend a helping hand. Every year, Miller Motors sets a goal to fill an entire back end of a RAM truck with donations to then be distributed throughout Barnes County by the Valley City Cares Mitten Tree project coordinator Rosie Larson.
You can drop off donations during Miller’s regular business hours at the dealership, 1345 W Main Street, Valley City, open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
