“February is American Heart Month. City-County Health District is offering heart health screenings. By checking your blood pressure, fasting cholesterol, blood glucose and tobacco use, you can better understand your heart health. If you find less than ideal results, you can use the information to change your health and work with your healthcare provider” states Theresa Will, City-County Health District Administrator.
A cholesterol test is a simple blood test. You will need to prepare for this test so that your results are accurate. To prepare:
You can find out what your fasting glucose level at the same time as your cholesterol test.
City-County Health District and CHI Mercy Health (hospital) will hold a fasting community cholesterol and blood glucose screening Friday, February 10, from 7-9 a.m. It will be held at the CCHD facility located at 415 2nd Ave. NE, Ste. 101. This test will include your total cholesterol, HDL/LDL cholesterol, plus your blood glucose and triglycerides. The cost for the cholesterol (total lipid profile) screening is $35.
If you are interested in participating in this screening, you must pre-register by calling City-County Health District at (701) 845-8518. The number of participants is limited, and names will be taken on a first-call basis.