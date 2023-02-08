Heart Health Month Graphic

February is American Heart Month. City-County Health District is offering heart health screenings. By checking your blood pressure, fasting cholesterol, blood glucose and tobacco use, you can better understand your heart health. If you find less than ideal results, you can use the information to change your health and work with your healthcare provider” states Theresa Will, City-County Health District Administrator.

A cholesterol test is a simple blood test. You will need to prepare for this test so that your results are accurate. To prepare:

