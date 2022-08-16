“Come one, come all!” is what visitors heard as they were welcomed to step through the castle gates and into an enchanted time of fairies, knights, fire jugglers, archers, comic acrobats and so much more at the 1st annual North Dakota Renaissance Faire.
The Red River Valley Fairgrounds transformed overnight into an enchanted land, treating patrons to a medieval welcome in the first of two weekends of fun, laughter and audience gasping as the actors shared their unique talents, some which made all cringe and look away, only to look back again in excitement and wonder.