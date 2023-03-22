Valley City State University Health Services will once again host the annual Wellness Fair on Wednesday, March 22 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the Student Center on campus. The event is free and open to the public and participants can expect hands on activities, wellness information, free samples, door prizes and a variety of booths from 30 different campus, local and state entities!
Participants can try a variety of screenings and testings such as Dermascan and InBody 270 and also have a chance at winning door prizes such as workout gear, cooking appliances and gift cards.
“The importance of learning more about how we all can improve our health and wellness cannot be overstated,” said Betty Tykwinski, MSN, RN, director of VCSU Health Services. “The Wellness Fair offers a wealth of information and activities for people of all ages, and we’re grateful that our sponsors — CHI Mercy Health, Family Healthcare, and Sanford Health — are helping us bring this valuable event to the campus and community.”
Specific opportunities for participants include having their blood pressure checked, learning compression-only CPR, trying DermaScan skin screening, experiencing virtual mediation, playing cornhole or learning simple yoga moves. The VCSU Fitness Assessment and Exercise Prescription class will be offering In Body 270 Body Composition Analyzer testing for a discounted price of $10 along with other fitness testing.
The Wellness Fair offers you the opportunity to discover resources to develop healthy habits that can have a positive impact on your physical and mental health.
The service providers, vendors and exhibitors participating in the Wellness Fair include:
Abused Persons Outreach Center
Central Valley Health District
City County Health District
Gaukler Wellness Center/VCPR
NDSU/Barnes County Extension Agency
VCSU Fitness Assessment/ Exercise Prescrip. Class
VCSU Psychology & Human Services Club
VCSU Pre-Professional Club