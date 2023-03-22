Community Health Fair

Valley City State University Health Services will once again host the annual Wellness Fair on Wednesday, March 22 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the Student Center on campus. The event is free and open to the public and participants can expect hands on activities, wellness information, free samples, door prizes and a variety of booths from 30 different campus, local and state entities!

Participants can try a variety of screenings and testings such as Dermascan and InBody 270 and also have a chance at winning door prizes such as workout gear, cooking appliances and gift cards.

Recommended for you