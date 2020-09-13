Valley City, N.D. – There are seventy-one active cases of COVID-19 in Barnes County after 29 new positives were confirmed today. The number of total positive cases has hit 190 since the beginning of the public health emergency. Theresa Will, Administrator for City-County Health District (CCHD) says the last week has brought a significant spike in positive cases. “Prevention is the only choice we have to protect each other. We implore the public to prioritize personal responsibility by wearing masks in public, maintaining distance, washing hands, and staying home when sick. These basics make up our only defense against this virus,” Will said.
CCHD has cloth face coverings available for businesses and the public at no cost—interested individuals can call 701-845-8518 to arrange pick up.
For the most timely information and updates related to COVID-19 in North Dakota, visit the ND DoH website at www.healthy.nd.gov/coronavirus or call the hotline at 866-207-2880. Follow City-County Health District on Facebook for Barnes County updates or call 701-845-8518.