BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) Primary Care Office (PCO) is pleased to announce the opening of the 2021-2022 application cycle for the Health Care Professional Loan Repayment Program. This program was created to increase the number of providers in the disciplines of dentistry, medicine and behavioral health who are practicing in areas of the state that have a defined need for such services.
This program has been awarding clinicians for providing care in North Dakota communities by reducing outstanding student loan debt for the past 27 years. The Health Care Professional Loan Repayment Program was established by the North Dakota State Legislature in 1994 to provide loan repayment for physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, certified nurse midwives and dentists. In 2015, the Legislative Assembly expanded the program to include nurse anesthetists, clinical nurse specialists, clinical psychologists and behavioral health providers. The list of behavioral health providers includes clinical psychologists, licensed addiction counselors, licensed professional counselors, licensed social workers, psychiatric nurse specialists, registered nurses and behavioral analysts.
Award amounts vary by discipline and requires a five-year service commitment from the health care professional. The application cycle is competitive, and all eligible disciplines are encouraged to apply. Please visit the NDDoH PCO website to complete an application. Received applications will be reviewed, verified and sent to the State Health Council for review at their spring quarterly meeting.
The PCO will notify applicants about the State Health Council’s decision. For more information on the loan repayment program or to access the application, visit www.health.nd.gov/pco or contact Kalee Werner, NDDoH, at 701-805-1071.