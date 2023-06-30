Parents of children with autism spectrum disorder, providers and other interested stakeholders are invited to provide public comments on the proposed renewal of the Medicaid autism spectrum disorder waiver.
Health and Human Services seeks comments on renewal of the Medicaid autism spectrum disorder waiver
Latest News
- Health and Human Services seeks comments on renewal of the Medicaid autism spectrum disorder waiver
- Department of Environmental Quality urges caution during smoky conditions
- Tips and reminders for a safe and healthy Independence Day weekend
- VC Royals fall to Wahpeton Legion in slugfest
- CHI Mercy Hospital nationally recognized for its commitment to quality care for heart attacks in Barnes County
- Local 4th of July festivities
- Yard of the Week: Week #4 Winner Announced
- Clay Target Team competes at State
Most Popular
Articles
- Local girls compete in National American Miss Competition
- Red Knights make donation to Hungry Pelican Crossing at Lake Ashtabula
- City-County Health, Theresa Will, receives Outstanding Service Award
- Two bikers from Texas injured in accident just outside Valley City
- Sunday Afternoon at Pioneer Park feature 3D's, July 25th
- Sheyenne Valley Memory Cafe
- Local 4th of July festivities
- Clay Target Team competes at State
- Mary Simonson retires after 41 years as director of the Open Door Center
- Dakota Gardener: The science of mowing your lawn
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.