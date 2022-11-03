Around this time last year, surprising news about wagyu beef came to light. Do you remember any? I had to look back at my notes to get the details.
What comes to mind when the word ‘wagyu’ is said?
It could be an interesting way to command your dog to wag his tail- but usually it means a specific type of beef. Beef that has so much intramuscular fat that a steak looks more like a white-and-pink speckled slab than the traditional idea of a steak.
The word ‘wagyu’ actually just means ‘Japanese cow.’ Wagyu isn’t a breed- there are actually four Japanese breeds that marble intramuscularly in that way- but a grade. Wagyu is a standard for the type of beef produced, according to the American Wagyu Association.
Those four breeds are: Akaushi or Akage washu, also known as the Japanese Brown.
Kuroge washu or the Japanese Black.
Mukaku washu or the Japanese Polled.
Nihon tankaku washu or the Japanese Shorthorn.
And sometimes, instead of ‘Wagyu’ or ‘Akaushi’ or one of the other breed names, this style of beef is called ‘Kobe beef.’
Kobe beef is just beef produced from a certain location, in the same way that ‘Wisconsin cheese’ isn’t a special kind of cheese, just cheese produced in Wisconsin.
Wagyu beef is not grass-fed or grass-finished. Since Japan doesn’t have much for grasslands, not all cattle there are allowed to graze. In fact, it would be odd to see a wagyu breed on grass- because all that intramuscular fat in their meat has to come from somewhere.
Kind of in the same way our appearance reflects our diets, so too do wagyu. Grass has plenty of nutrition for cows on pasture, for breeding animals, and can even grow weaned calves, albeit more slowly than a feedlot. Calves tend to need more- higher protein and energy requirements than the other classes of cattle.
