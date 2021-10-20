North Dakota has many sites and structures that people report to be haunted. Some are old cemeteries, an abandoned sanatorium, hospitals, and university campuses. While some of the spooky buildings are hulking structures with an air of spookiness, there’s one—noted as one of North Dakota’s most infamous paranormal hotspots—that is rather inconspicuous. It’s the small public library in Harvey, North Dakota, a town about 130 miles northwest of Valley City.
A quick google search will tell anyone wanting to know about the ghastly tale that resulted in the haunting occurrences there. Here’s the tale, as it’s told on HauntedPlaces.org: “Harvey Public Library, witnesses say, is home to mysterious flickering lights, missing objects, and strange computer glitches. The ghost, they say, is Sophie. Sophia Eberlein-Bentz lived on the site of the library when she was killed by her husband Jacob Bentz with a hammer on Oct. 2, 1931. And coincidentally, the library opened on the anniversary of Sophie’s funeral.”
