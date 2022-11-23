Troubadours

There’s no force on earth quite like a chorus. Blending a medley of voices, each unique, and a range of tones, from bassy and deep to the light and airy tenors, a disparate collection of individuals becomes a singular sound that resounds like no other.

That’s the sort of energy you can expect from a performance of the Valley Troubadours, who are launching their concert season with a performance at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lisbon this Sunday.

