There’s no force on earth quite like a chorus. Blending a medley of voices, each unique, and a range of tones, from bassy and deep to the light and airy tenors, a disparate collection of individuals becomes a singular sound that resounds like no other.
That’s the sort of energy you can expect from a performance of the Valley Troubadours, who are launching their concert season with a performance at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lisbon this Sunday.
“Christmas music, my favorite kind of music, the most beautiful music I think there is,” John Monilaws, the Maestro for the Troubadours, told the Times-Record. “Every piece tells a story – why not come out?”
It’s an impressive set list that spans genre and time period, with somber tunes like Holy Night to bombastic sendoffs like Come Travel With Me, Monilaws is confident there’s something that everyone can enjoy.
