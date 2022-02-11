Deb Anderson says that the best part of her job as owner of Valley City’s oldest flower shop is the joy her work provides.
“I love designing (flower arrangements) but making people happy (is my favorite part of the job),” Anderson said. “I mean, who doesn’t smile when you get a bouquet of flowers? That’s the best part of the job … there’s not anybody who doesn’t smile. You just can’t go wrong.”
Anderson has 1500 roses ready for sale and delivery, and while that sounds like a lot of love for Valley City, she expects to be sold out by Monday -- though she’d be happy if just one was left over for her.
Pictured: Deb Anderson, owner of Dakota Rose Floral.
Prairie Frame Shop, featured in 2nd photo, has its own display set up to mark the holiday.