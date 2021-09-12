On the first Sunday after Labor Day we celebrate National Grandparents Day. This year the date falls on September 12. Like Mother’s day and Father’s day we also have a whole day dedicated to our grandparents. Grandparents and children have a special connection that is proven to both make grandparents live longer, and also make children more emotionally resilient. Grandparents Day is an opportunity to treasure that connection and spend some quality family time together.
