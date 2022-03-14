Happy Hooligans

From left to right, Col. Mitch Johnson, the 119th Wing commander, holds the unit flag, as Chief Master Sgt. Chris Andvik, the 119th Wing command chief, looks on, while Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, the North Dakota adjutant general, attaches the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award (AFOUA) streamer during a ceremony at the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, N.D., March 5, 2022. It is the 23rd time the North Dakota Air National Guard has been recognized with the award. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Christa Anderson)

 A1C Christa Anderson

Outstanding Airmen of the Year Also Recognized

FARGO, N.D. — The North Dakota Air National Guard’s 119th Wing, known as the Happy Hooligans, formally accepted the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award (AFOUA) for the 23rd time during a ceremony at Hector Air Base, Fargo, N.D., on March 5. The ceremony also included recognition of the Outstand Airmen of the Year.

