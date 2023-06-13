The Sheyenne Valley Soap Box Derby has been a staple in Valley City for 27 years. And a name that is synonymous with the derby in Valley City is Miller, Scott Miller to be exact. He has been a part of the Soap Box Derby since that first race in 1995. He passed that love for the Soap Box Derby to his kids, and now his grandkids.
Kallen Hansen, Miller’s grandson, was the winner of this year’s super stock division and will now be headed to Akron, Ohio for the FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby World Championships.
Kallen is not the first in his family to reach Akron. His mom Sarah won the super stock division 25 years ago. Hansen also has two uncles and an aunt that have all won in Valley City and competed in Akron.
Uncle Matt won in the super stock division, aunt Melissa won in the super stock division and uncle Mark won both super stock and stock divisions so Hansen is very familiar with the family history. “Yes, I was very familiar with it,” Kallen said with a smile. This will be the sixth trip to Akron for grandpa Scott.
“My grandpa helped me design the car,” Hansen said. “That car is really old, my uncle used it when he raced. He won in it in super stock.” The Times-Record asked Kallen if he had a name for the car. “Well its a shark, it was called ‘Mark the Shark Miller’ because he used it.” This reporter suggested to Kallen the name ‘Killer Shark’ Hansen, we will see if he takes the advice.
When the Times-Record asked Kallen, who was more excited about winning, you, your mom and dad, or grandpa? Hansen replied, “Probably my mom or my grandpa. I was excited to, they were a bit more excited.” For Kallen’s dad Trevar, how he won was the biggest thing for him. “It was super fun to watch him race and super fun to put him on the ramp and get him going,” Dad shares, “It was cool how he won after losing the first round of the finals and then having to go back through. We actually changed our whole strategy between races. From that race to the next race we changed how he was going to drive. But he drove unbelievable all day so that was great to see.”
Heading to Akron and competing in the championships is not cheap. It is a week-long celebration in July.
Trevar, explains what will happen when Kallen gets to Akron. “He has to check in on the Sunday before (the race). Then they do a trial run on Sunday or Monday. Then he can race in a local on Tuesday and then he will race on Saturday. We will stay in a hotel eight days so it will be around $1,600 just for the hotel, then the travel cost. The racing will take some money, food so yeah its all going to add up.”
To help with the large expense, the Hansen’s have started a Go Fund Me page and are also asking the community to support Kallen in his adventure. If you would like to help Kallen out you can contact Sarah Hansen at 701-840-0076.
Race week is July 16th through the 22nd with the World Championships on Saturday, July 22nd at the world famous Derby Downs Track. This year marks the 85th Soap Box Derby.
The Times-Record, join the community, in wishing Kallen the best of luck next month at the race!
