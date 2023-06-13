Hansen wins Soap Box Derby, heading to Championships

The Sheyenne Valley Soap Box Derby has been a staple in Valley City for 27 years. And a name that is synonymous with the derby in Valley City is Miller, Scott Miller to be exact. He has been a part of the Soap Box Derby since that first race in 1995. He passed that love for the Soap Box Derby to his kids, and now his grandkids.

Kallen Hansen, Miller’s grandson, was the winner of this year’s super stock division and will now be headed to Akron, Ohio for the FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby World Championships.

