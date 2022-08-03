TrygveHammer

Trygve Hammer is seeking your vote for a seat on the Public Service Commission, a body he claims is mired in groupthink and aligned in favor of everyone but the people it’s supposed to serve.

“Right now I feel like all three people on the Public Service Commission are sitting there with each decision asking themselves: what does Doug Burgum want? We have basically groupthink going on in the public service commission. Regulators in general in North Dakota seem to always err on the side of industry … they are quick to forgive fines for when industry misbehaves,” Hammer told the Times-Record. “The Public Service Commission is there to serve the interests of the people of North Dakota, not the interests of utility (companies).”

Recommended for you