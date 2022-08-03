Trygve Hammer is seeking your vote for a seat on the Public Service Commission, a body he claims is mired in groupthink and aligned in favor of everyone but the people it’s supposed to serve.
“Right now I feel like all three people on the Public Service Commission are sitting there with each decision asking themselves: what does Doug Burgum want? We have basically groupthink going on in the public service commission. Regulators in general in North Dakota seem to always err on the side of industry … they are quick to forgive fines for when industry misbehaves,” Hammer told the Times-Record. “The Public Service Commission is there to serve the interests of the people of North Dakota, not the interests of utility (companies).”
Hammer brings plenty of credentials to the race – a combat veteran and Marine, a teacher, a former roughneck and a father, Hammer has plenty of life experience to draw upon should he get the seat.
Though he attended Naval academy, Hammer ultimately decided to become a Marine rather than join the Navy, and he said that part of that was his love of the physicality of the Marine Corps – but the other was the code of honor that he saw there.
“The biggest part was this ethos of ‘officers eat last.’ You take care of your (soldiers), your lance corporal … you see that all the way up the line,” Hammer said. “A staff sergeant will not get in line for chow ahead of the lance corporal … we watch out for the lowest ranking, those with the least, we take care of them first and everything flows up from there. We need to take care of the people … who actually execute the mission, who are out on the frontlines for us.”
There are certainly people on the edges whom Hammer is particularly concerned about. With the impacts of inflation being widely-felt, Hammer fears the damage that a potential increase in utility rates could do, particularly since he claims there’s a potential 17 percent rate increase coming down the line. If that went into effect, Hammer said the impact would particularly hurt North Dakota’s senior citizens.
“Those particular stakeholders, they’re the ones who need someone to look out for them,” Hammer said.
He doesn’t frame this issue as one of partisan politics – he’s been lauded by some pundits for being willing to speak his own mind, and he sees the value of having differing perspectives within the same organization, something increasingly hard to find these days.
“You need different perspectives in any organization to make it stronger,” Hammer said. “Even if you agree on an issue, it’s good to have different reasons or perspectives on why you agree…and when you disagree, I would expect there to be a baseline civility at the PSC … I would expect it in politics, though we don’t see a lot of it right now. Government doesn’t function without that baseline civility.”
Though he’s running as a Democrat, Hammer says he has no problem with the energy sector or fossil fuels.
“I’ve worked in the oilfields as a roughneck on oil rigs,” He said. “I’m not against oil, I’m not against coal, though with the PSC you do want to make sure these coal companies, when they do reclamation, are doing a good job.”
Hammer is up against a governor-appointed candidate, Sheri Haugen-Hoffart, who must be confirmed by the voters for her appointment to cement. Hammer positions himself as the underdog, relying on small donations whereas Haugen-Hoffart has bigger pockets in her corner.
“I am beholden to no one else, which is why I have so little money in my campaign account. My opponent … was appointed by the governor, started out with $33,000,” Hammer said. “I don’t have even a tenth of that. All of my donors so far have been small dollar donors. Would I refuse a big dollar donor? No.”
Hammer has discovered in this race that many North Dakotans aren’t fully aware of just how big an impact the PSC can have over their lives.
“The PSC reaches into people’s lives so much more than they really know. Everytime you use a scale in a grocery store, pump gas, railroad safety, warehouses, auctioneers, it reaches into your lives in so many ways – and not to mention your electric rates,” Hammer said. “I feel that’s a big piece of it and people need to understand what the PSC does and you can really only do that by going out and talking to people.”
The Public Service Commission, according to its official state website, is a constitutional agency with varying degrees of statutory authority over a wide range of areas, including electric and gas utilities, telecommunications, railroads, pipelines, coal mine reclamation and abandoned mine lands and more. The Commission is comprised of three Commissioners who are elected on a statewide basis to staggered six-year terms.
The Commission predates North Dakota’s statehood, originating from a Board of Railroad Commissioners who oversaw railroads back in the 1880s, when the Dakotas were still a territory. The election is November 8.
