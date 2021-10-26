Trick or Treat Pumpkins

There will be no shortage of fun festivities, good eats and candy to be had in Barnes County this Halloween. There are things happening that everyone can look forward to, whether you’re young or old:

Connect Church

What: Trunk or Treat

When: Oct. 31, 4-5:30 p.m.

Where: Connect Church, 320 Central Ave. S, Valley City

Cost: Free 

Valley City State 

University

What: Fundraiser for the Global Exploration Club –Hot dogs on the lawn and haunted a Haunted House at Allen Memorial Library

When: Oct. 29-31, 6 p.m. each night

Where: VCSU Campus, Allen Memorial Library, 101 College St. SW, Valley City

Cost: $5 entry fee for Haunted House

