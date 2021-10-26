There will be no shortage of fun festivities, good eats and candy to be had in Barnes County this Halloween. There are things happening that everyone can look forward to, whether you’re young or old:
Connect Church
What: Trunk or Treat
When: Oct. 31, 4-5:30 p.m.
Where: Connect Church, 320 Central Ave. S, Valley City
Cost: Free
Valley City State
University
What: Fundraiser for the Global Exploration Club –Hot dogs on the lawn and haunted a Haunted House at Allen Memorial Library
When: Oct. 29-31, 6 p.m. each night
Where: VCSU Campus, Allen Memorial Library, 101 College St. SW, Valley City
Cost: $5 entry fee for Haunted House
