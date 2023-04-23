The Jamestown Blue Jays swimming and diving team held its awards night recently and Valley City’s Bodi Haglund was recognized twice during the ceremony.
Individually, five awards were handed out to five different athletes. The Team Spirit Award went to senior Elliot Dixon. The Rookie of the Year was sophomore Noah Lynch. The Most Improved went to freshman Jaydyn Velek. The Hardest Worker was senior Teddy Solensky.
The Most Valuable Player or Swimmer in this case, was VCHS sophomore Bodi Haglund.
After the season concluded, Haglund was named to the All-WDA Team. He qualified for the state meet in seven individual events and three relays. But a swimmer can only compete in two individual events and two relays at the state meet. He swam the 50 yard freestyle and the 100 yard breaststroke at state and in both events he set personal bests. On the first day at state, in both events, Haglund set personal bests in the preliminaries. On day two in the B-Finals, he reset those personal bests. In the 50 yard freestyle, he was third in the B-Final and eleventh overall with a time of 22.32. He bested his preliminary time by .23 seconds. In the 100 yard breaststroke, Haglund was first in the B-Final and ninth overall. His time of 1:02.73 was .36 seconds better than his preliminary time. Haglund scored 15 team points for Jamestown at the state meet.
Haglund was also recognized for being part of the record setting 200 yard free relay team. Other members of that team were Caleb Fabian, Teddy Solensky and Kaden Fabian.
The team was also recognized academically. Based on the team’s grade point average, they earned the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association Team Scholar Silver Award. Congratulations to Bodi and all of the Blue Jay swimmers and divers.