On Wednesday, July 20, Greg Hager of Valley City will be sharing his music at the City Park Bandshell starting at 7:15 pm. Come early and have ice cream served by Midwest Dairy!
Musically, Greg writes everything that he sings – his style is described as “Easy-going, melodic and clever” relating to more traditional country & western music prior to the pop-culture influences. Greg is the reigning “Entertainer of the Year” with the Pro Cowboy Country Artist Association. He recently was nominated for induction into the 2022 class of the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame in western arts category. In 2021, he was named Artist of the Year with the Academy of Western Artists.
Greg has continued the tradition of being a goodwill ambassador in song, bringing smiles, a touch of nostalgia mixed with love of family, and an imaginative, musical view of the world.
His rural western roots run deep, and he writes and sings about the life he knows and lives. Valuable lessons about honesty, integrity, and keeping your word—no matter what—were instilled at an early age and form the backdrop of his musical perspective. Those values are timeless and resonate with everyone.
He is married with three children and lives in southeast North Dakota, near the family homestead. Please visit www.greghager.com for more information.
Bring your family, along with chairs and enjoy the outdoors and beauty of City Park. Music at the City Park Bandshell is sponsored by the Valley City Parks & Recreation, NewsDakota, the Bridges Arts Council, Myron Sommerfeld family, CVB, VC Eagles and the ND Council on the Arts. A free will offering is taken to assist in continued work on the bandshell. In case of inclement weather, the program will be relocated to the new VCSU Performance Hall on the VCSU campus.