Bridge City Ordnance firearms, ammunition and accessory sales booth at the Dakota Territory Gun Show held this past weekend at the North Dakota Winter Show. Pictured (left) Jerry Yokom and Andrew Schaan displaying these unique and beautiful John Deere and Case guns at their booth. There was a mighty melange of items on display and for sale, from firearms to furs -- a high caliber showcase!
See more photos on Tuesday, March 1st Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.