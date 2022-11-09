winter weather

There’s a whisper on the wind that bad weather’s on its way, and the National Weather Service in Grand Forks confirms: Valley City and the surrounding region should brace itself for six inches of snow, possibly a full foot, courtesy of a Colorado low winter storm that’ll be descending upon us Wednesday night, into Thursday and Friday.

“We have a Colorado low heading into our area and it’s going to begin Wednesday night heading into Thursday morning,” Mathew McLaughlan, meteorologist with the NWS in Grand Forks, told the Times-Record. “With a Colorado low we’re expecting a little heavier and denser snow. It’s going to be more strengthened from the average Alberta clipper, so we are expecting a little more snow with this system.”

