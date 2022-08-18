NDNG digging culvert compaction

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — About 52 Soldiers of the North Dakota National Guard’s 835th Engineer Utilities Detachment will be honored at a welcome home ceremony Friday, Aug. 19 in Devils Lake. This ceremony formally recognizes the unit’s accomplishments and thanks the Families and employers for supporting their Soldier during this mission.

The ceremony will be held at Burdick Arena beginning at 2 p.m. and will be livestreamed. Link is available on theNorth Dakota National Guard website. The public is invited.

