DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — About 52 Soldiers of the North Dakota National Guard’s 835th Engineer Utilities Detachment will be honored at a welcome home ceremony Friday, Aug. 19 in Devils Lake. This ceremony formally recognizes the unit’s accomplishments and thanks the Families and employers for supporting their Soldier during this mission.
The ceremony will be held at Burdick Arena beginning at 2 p.m. and will be livestreamed. Link is available on theNorth Dakota National Guard website. The public is invited.
Scheduled to render remarks are Gov. Doug Burgum, Sen. John Hoeven, Rep. Kelly Armstrong and Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota adjutant general.
The Soldiers were deployed from August 2021 to June 2022. They served overseas in the U.S. Central Command(CENTCOM) area where the unit’s carpenters, plumbers and electricians performed general construction and to include building renovation, earthmoving and other small construction projects in support of U.S. and partner forces.
WHAT: Welcome home ceremony for the Soldiers and Families of North Dakota National Guard’s 835th Engineer Utilities Detachment.
WHEN: 2 p.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022.
WHERE: Burdick Arena, 501 16th Street NW, Devils Lake, North Dakota.