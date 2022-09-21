National Guard Welcomed Home Sept 2022

Gov. Doug Burgum, 2nd from left, accepts the North Dakota state flag at the welcome home ceremony for the 1st Battalion, 188th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (1-188th ADA), Sept. 18, 2022, on the campus of the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, North Dakota. The flag, which accompanied the unit to the national capital region, was presented by Burgum at the unit’s sendoff ceremony in June 2021. About 225 North Dakota Army National Guard air defenders assisting in protecting the airspace in the Washington, D.C. area, in support of Operation Noble Eagle, from June 2021 to July 2022. From left, Command Sgt. Maj. Russell Garrett, command sergeant major, 1-188th ADA; Burgum; Sen. John Hoeven; Sen. Kevin Cramer; Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota National Guard adjutant general; Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Binstock, senior enlisted leader, North Dakota National Guard; and Maj. Alan Roehrich, commander, 1-188th ADA. (U.S. National Guard photo by Kiel Skager, North Dakota National Guard Visual Information/released)

 Kiel Skager

Grand Forks, N.D. — An audience of about 600 family members, friends, and fellow National Guard members gathered to welcome home about 225 North Dakota Army National Guard Soldiers, Sept. 18, 2022, on the campus of the University of North Dakota. The ceremony recognized the accomplishments of the Grand Forks-based 1st Battalion, 188th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (1-188th) and thanked the Families and employers for their support during their recent mission to the National Capital Region.

These Soldiers were mobilized from June 2021 to July 2022, where they collaborated with other Department of Defense agencies in protecting the airspace around the Washington, D.C. area, contributing to Operation Noble Eagle.

