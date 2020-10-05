America is already really efficient at producing beef. With fewer cattle than Brazil, we produce more beef. But the best part of efficiency is that it can always improve.
How do we know how efficient our cattle are? How can we measure that in a scientific way, and standardize it across herds, states, and even countries?
Bryce Schumann from GrowSafe Systems has the answer.
“GrowSafe uses two technologies. We measure feed and water intake, and we also measure weight.”
Read the full story in your Monday, October 5th Times-Record online edition. Purchase an online copy by clicking “subscribe” in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.