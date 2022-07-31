MOORHEAD – The Village Family Service Center will offer a 10-week therapy group for LGBTQ+ teens in the Fargo-Moorhead area. Pride Teens teaches participants about identity, relationships, coping skills and more in an affirming, accepting and supportive culture.
The in-person group will meet from 4:30 to 6 pm Tuesdays, Aug. 16 through Oct. 18 at The Village, 815 37th Ave. S., Moorhead. The group is open to youth ages 13 to 18 who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, asexual and pansexual.
Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor Hannah Pederson will lead Pride Teens. Therapist Tracy Athmann will co-facilitate.
Insurance is accepted and grant funding may be available. To register, call (701) 451-4811.
The Village Family Service Center enhances lives across Minnesota and North Dakota through behavioral health and community services, including mental health counseling, in-home family therapy, addiction treatment, financial counseling, employee assistance programs, and more. For more information, visit www.TheVillageFamily.org.