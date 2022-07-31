Village Family Services Logo

MOORHEAD – The Village Family Service Center will offer a 10-week therapy group for LGBTQ+ teens in the Fargo-Moorhead area. Pride Teens teaches participants about identity, relationships, coping skills and more in an affirming, accepting and supportive culture.

The in-person group will meet from 4:30 to 6 pm Tuesdays, Aug. 16 through Oct. 18 at The Village, 815 37th Ave. S., Moorhead. The group is open to youth ages 13 to 18 who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, asexual and pansexual.

Recommended for you