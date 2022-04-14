It can be hard to grapple with grief, which can grip a heart and cloud a mind for years and years, and it can be even harder to deal with grieving by yourself.
Nancy Orthman, chaplain at CHI Mercy Health, hopes to offer a solution to those whose hearts have been hurt by loss. Together with Lisa Bayley Neurauter, bereavement coordinator at CHI Health at Home and Hospice, they are going to be putting together an eight-week series of support groups to provide those who have endured the ultimate loss to find comfort and counseling in an informal, compassionate setting. And it’s open to anyone.
Be sure and pick up your Thursday, April 14th Times-Record to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.