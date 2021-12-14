Song-writer and accomplished musician, Greg Hager offers original songs, blending folk and western with heartwarming sincerity.
Greg continue a proud tradition of being a goodwill ambassador in song by bringing smiles, a touch of nostalgia mixed with love of family, and an imaginative, musical view of the world especially at Christmas time.
Greg’s December Christmas concerts kick-off on December 18th, 6:30 p.m. at Connect Church - 320 Central Avenue South, Valley City and then on December 19th, 6:30 p.m. at Victory Lutheran Church - 510 9th Ave SW, Jamestown.
