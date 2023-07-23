This July 24-28, VC Green Dot is hosting its 3rd annual Dots on the Diamond! Dots on the Diamond is a chance for community members to practice some bystander skills and enter for a chance to win a GREAT Minneapolis Travel Package, including tickets to a Twins game thanks to i3G Media along with other great prizes! Community members can find VC Green Dot at VCPR Baseball Parent Nights and Crazy Daze to spin the wheel in person, practice some bystander skills, win some prizes right there, and be entered into our grand prize Twins Bundle giveaway.
Dots on the Diamond is a chance to work through scenarios like, “Green Dot is about the small things we can each do each day to help keep Valley City safe. What are some ways you could be a Green Dot Bystander?”
You are at a local restaurant and notice a couple fighting loudly. You are concerned someone will get hurt. What could you do as a bystander?”. Thinking through scenarios like this in low-stress environments can help someone think through them and be more likely to act on a moment of harm or “red dot” that they see in the future. When a community member is willing to practice scenarios and help with Dots on the Diamond, they are saying, "I'm a Ballpark Bystander who cares about keeping my community safe and wants to work as a team to #EndViolenceinVC!". Whether community members attend in person or online, love baseball or enjoy everything else summer has to offer, everyone can be a Green Dot Bystander and help end violence in our community.
Can't make it in person to a Parents’ Night or Crazy Daze? Find them online @VCGreenDot, like/follow their page, and look out for Dots on the Diamond posts with instructions for how to be entered to win the Grand Prize giveaway
VC Green Dot looks forward to seeing community members and Green Dot bystanders join them in ending violence in VC this Dots on the Diamond!