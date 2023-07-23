Green Dots on Diamond
Sharayah Lee

This July 24-28, VC Green Dot is hosting its 3rd annual Dots on the Diamond! Dots on the Diamond is a chance for community members to practice some bystander skills and enter for a chance to win a GREAT Minneapolis Travel Package, including tickets to a Twins game thanks to i3G Media along with other great prizes! Community members can find VC Green Dot at VCPR Baseball Parent Nights and Crazy Daze to spin the wheel in person, practice some bystander skills, win some prizes right there, and be entered into our grand prize Twins Bundle giveaway.

Dots on the Diamond is a chance to work through scenarios like, “Green Dot is about the small things we can each do each day to help keep Valley City safe. What are some ways you could be a Green Dot Bystander?”

