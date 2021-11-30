“Give a Green Dot” all December! In other words, help keep Valley City safe and joyful during the season of giving with Valley City Green Dot. Find little ways to spread kindness and be proactive in keeping our community safe every day this month. Give the gift of a safe community to your neighbors and yourself.
Valley City Green Dot is inviting you to join us in our December campaign to “Give a Green Dot”, or as many as you can, this holiday season. Giving a Green Dot means making small decisions every day that help keep our community safe. Green Dots are the little choices we each make to watch out for one another in our community and to make clear that we in Valley City don’t tolerate violence.
