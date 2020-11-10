“Carve Out a Safe Space” this fall with Valley City Green Dot. Join our virtual training this Wednesday, November 11, from 10-11:30 a.m. via Zoom. Register at vcgreendot@gmail.com.
Valley City Green Dot is helping our community “Carve Out a Safe Space” all fall. October was National Domestic Violence Awareness Month but the awareness and work did not end there.
Valley City Green Dot is preparing to bring you our bystander training via a virtual format so that you can develop these crucial bystander skills safely despite the difficult times we face.
Read the full story in your Tuesday, November 10th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.