You can help #EndViolenceinVC with Valley City Green Dot. Join our virtual bystander overview training Monday, March 29, from 10-11:30 a.m. via Zoom. Register at vcgreendot.com or email us at vcgreendot@gmail.com.
Valley City Green Dot is helping create new norms in Valley City to ensure anyone who comes into town knows we do not tolerate violence and everyone has a role to play in keeping Valley City safe.
Valley City Green Dot is bringing you our bystander training via a virtual format so that you can develop these crucial bystander skills.
