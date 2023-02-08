He will go down as one the best wrestlers ever if not the best, at Valley City High School. With still some work to be done this season.
Koye Grebel was honored at the final home dual of the season against West Fargo Sheyenne.
After defeating Marcus Johnson 14-0, Grebel was recognized as holder of several records in Valley City wrestling. Former teammate Parker Larson presented Grebel with a plaque that listed all of the school records that Grebel holds.
Grebel holds school records in Wins in a season (48), team points in a season (297), takedowns in a season (146). All three of those came in 2021-2022 when Grebel was 48-1 and a State Champ at 120 pounds. He also holds two career marks; takedowns in a career (515) and nearfall points scored in a career (610).
Grebel, over the last four years has amassed a career record of 163-7 and a career varsity record of 198-38. The only wrestler to have more wins in a career was the presenter, Parker Larson.
