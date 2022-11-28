Greater Math in North Dakota Logo

BISMARCK, N.D.  – State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said the Department of Public Instruction will be providing $500,000 in grants to improve mathematics instruction and learning in North Dakota’s schools.

The “Greater Math in North Dakota” program is designed to help teachers remedy “learning gaps” in students’ math knowledge. A learning gap refers to a math skill a student should know but doesn’t. Math instruction in elementary and secondary school builds upon itself, and if a student lacks a strong foundation in basic math skills, he or she may have difficulty learning more advanced concepts.

