Special to Times-Record
The Great Plains Food Bank will be in Valley City area on June 24th from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Epworth Methodist Church, 680 8th Ave SW and in Jamestown from 3-6 p.m. at the Jamestown Civic Center, 212 3rd Ave NE.
Anyone in need of food assistance from any community is welcome to attend this drive through distribution. Due to the current pandemic we are facing, clients will be asked to remain in their vehicles at all times. We will ask a few questions on site and then you will drive through the distribution line.
We welcome those who cannot attend to designate someone to pick up for them. Volunteers will be asked to sanitize, wear gloves and masks, and follow social distancing guidelines.
For more information or to help volunteer contact 701-361-1004 or visit www.greatplainsfoodbank.org