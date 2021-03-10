Great Plains Food Bank Logo

RESCHEDULED WED., MARCH 17th - The Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry/Pop-up Perishable Food Program will be stopping in Valley City on Wed., March 17th from 12:15-2  p.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church, located at 680 8th Ave SW in Valley City with distribution lineup in gravel lot at VCSU/Shelly Ellie — Lokken Stadium. The Mobile Food Bank will also be making stops at the Nome Schoolhouse, 200 1st Ave, from 10-10:30 a.m. and at the Litchville-Marion Elementary School, 304 6th Ave, from 10:30-11 a.m. and final stop in Wimbledon at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 301 1st Ave.

