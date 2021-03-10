RESCHEDULED WED., MARCH 17th - The Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry/Pop-up Perishable Food Program will be stopping in Valley City on Wed., March 17th from 12:15-2 p.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church, located at 680 8th Ave SW in Valley City with distribution lineup in gravel lot at VCSU/Shelly Ellie — Lokken Stadium. The Mobile Food Bank will also be making stops at the Nome Schoolhouse, 200 1st Ave, from 10-10:30 a.m. and at the Litchville-Marion Elementary School, 304 6th Ave, from 10:30-11 a.m. and final stop in Wimbledon at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 301 1st Ave.
Latest News
- Great Plains Food Bank Stop Rescheduled For March 17th
- All Priority Groups in Phases 1A, 1B, 1C Eligible to be Vaccinated in Barnes County
- ND’s Outlaws: George “Red” Hudson
- Valley City Express Wrestling Takes to the Mat
- Rodeo Central: Rodeos a Fixture at the North Dakota Winter Show in Valley City
- Barnes County Under Burn Ban, Effective Immediately
- VCSU Singers to Present Choral Evensong March 11
- Three Hi-Liners Receive EDC Honors
Most Popular
Articles
- VCHS Post Prom Celebration Reaches Out to VC Community
- State Fossil Recalls ND’s Oceanic Past
- Looking Back: Hi-Liner Champions of Yesteryear
- Iowa company plans to store carbon dioxide underground in North Dakota
- North Dakota Winter Show: 84 Years and Counting!
- Ghost Towns Beneath Flood Waters
- VCSU Singers to Present Choral Evensong March 11
- ND’s Outlaws: George “Red” Hudson
- Barnes County Under Burn Ban, Effective Immediately
- Jaden Compson Signs with VCSU Track & Field
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.