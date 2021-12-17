Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry/Pop-up Perishable Food Program will be stopping in Valley City on Tuesday, December 21st from 12:15-2 p.m. in the Epworth United Methodist Church parking lot located at 680 8th Ave SW in Valley City.
Read the full story in your Dec. 17-19, 2021 Times-Record Weekend Edition. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.