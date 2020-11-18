City-County Health District will be one of many health organizations taking part in the Great American Smokeout on November 19th. The American Cancer Society has hosted the Great American Smokeout on the third Thursday of November for more than 40 years. The event serves as a form of encouragement for people who smoke to begin their plan to quit while health organizations team up to bring awareness to the health effects of smoking. The day is dedicated to providing resources and support, making clear that though quitting smoking is hard, there are ways to do it and people to help.
