On October 19th Confirmation students from Faith Lutheran Church, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, and Trinity Lutheran Church took part in a service project around Valley City. The students and their small group leaders broke up into their small groups, and went around Valley City for 45 minutes to collect food for the Barnes County Food Pantry. When the time was up, the students came back to the church to weigh all their items to see which group had the most food. Congratulations to the 9th grade girls for being the champions!
In total, all the Confirmation students collected 750 pounds of food to donate to the Food Pantry. We are so proud of the kids for their hard work to help others in the Valley City community. Also, thank you so much to the community for donating the food to go to the Barnes County Food Pantry!