February was highlighted as grain bin safety month. North Dakota is no exception when it comes to grain bin entrapments and engulfments. In 2020, North Dakota ranked second in the nation for recorded grain-bin-related entrapments in the Summary of U.S. Agricultural Confined Space-Related Injuries and Fatalities report from Purdue University. Keep in mind, those reports do not account for all grain bin related injuries and fatalities.
Research estimates that 30% of confined spaces incidences, including grain bin entrapments, are unreported or undocumented. Farms and ranches employing fewer than 11 non-family employees are not covered by federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) injury reporting requirements, meaning many farm and ranch injuries are not reported.
“The ultimate way of reducing and eliminating grain bin injuries and fatalities is by teaching and promoting zero entry in a confined space,” says Angie Johnson, North Dakota State University Extension farm and ranch safety coordinator. “However, we know that many factors may lead an individual to enter a grain bin, making the need for intervention tools, trainings and rescue techniques a harsh reality.”
Johnson suggests volunteer fire departments discuss equipment needs and training opportunities for responding to a grain bin rescue. Training is critical so responders know how to use equipment in a rescue situation. Fire departments can work with a local grain elevator and the North Dakota Firefighters Association or the Minnesota Safety and Security Consultation Specialists to set up a grain bin extrication and rescue training event. Neighboring fire departments can coordinate to ensure they are able to work together on a rescue. It takes a large team to respond to an incident, adds Johnson.
Grant opportunities can help fire departments interested in grain bin rescue equipment and training. Community members can nominate their fire department for one of the following grant opportunities:
AgCountry Farm Credit Services
This grant program awards grain bin rescue tubes and a video/on-site training to fire departments in eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota.
Nationwide Insurance and the National Education Center for Ag Safety
This grant awards grain rescue tubes and hands-on rescue training to first responders and fire departments across the U.S., especially in rural communities that do not have access to this equipment or currently possess this equipment and training.
Nominations will be accepted until April 30 at 11:59 p.m. CST.
Be sure and pick up your March 3-5 Times-Record Weekend Edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.