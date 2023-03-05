NDSU Grain Bin Safety

Training on the use of grain bin rescue equipment and techniques is necessary for fire departments to be able to respond effectively in an entrapment situation. (NDSU photo)

February was highlighted as grain bin safety month. North Dakota is no exception when it comes to grain bin entrapments and engulfments. In 2020, North Dakota ranked second in the nation for recorded grain-bin-related entrapments in the Summary of U.S. Agricultural Confined Space-Related Injuries and Fatalities report from Purdue University. Keep in mind, those reports do not account for all grain bin related injuries and fatalities.

Research estimates that 30% of confined spaces incidences, including grain bin entrapments, are unreported or undocumented. Farms and ranches employing fewer than 11 non-family employees are not covered by federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) injury reporting requirements, meaning many farm and ranch injuries are not reported.

