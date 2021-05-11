With less than fifteen days left in the 2020-2021 school year, students are rushing to improve grades, finish classes, and study for finals. Seniors are especially seeing an abundance of stress, with multiple preparations to be completed before the end of high school as they know it. There are still many steps for seniors to take before the start of a new semester of college in the fall.
