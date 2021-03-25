It’s the season of new life: Spring.
Despite the possible dangers of birth and pregnancy, spring is the best time of year. The first flowers of spring, the pasqueflower or ‘crocus’ as locals know them as, will soon be greeting the spring sun.
Life is wonderful whenever it appears, and as the pasqueflowers bloom, Kiersten (Opatz) and Jacob Olauson would have been delivering their first child.
As it happens, though, the baby decided to come early by a few months. Some complications arose that sparked off the emergency delivery by C-section of Grace Michele Olauson, who was three pounds and four ounces at her birth on January 25th, 2021.
That doesn’t sound so bad, until the facts from the University of Michigan (Medicine) come to light, which showcases average birthweight for newborns between 5.5 and 10 lbs.
Little Grace was really tiny!
The benefit will be held on April 19th from 5:00-8:00 p.m., at the Valley City Eagles club. A spaghetti supper, 50/50 raffle, and silent auction will be part of the revelries that night.
A bank account for monetary donations has also been set up at Dacotah Bank for Baby Grace.
To donate to the silent auction, contacts are Lisa Olstad (701-840-2716) and Rose Berger (701-490-2407).
