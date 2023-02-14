Vitalant Logo "Save Lives With Us"

Vitalant is one of the nation’s oldest and largest nonprofit community blood service providers, supplying transfusion medicine services to almost 1,000 hospitals and health care partners in 40 states. The organization hosts many blood drives in our area throughout the year, and the next one in Valley City will be hosted by Grace Free Lutheran Church  on Tuesday, February 14 from 12:30-6 p.m.

To schedule an appointment call Elaine Miedema at  701-845-9972 or visit https://donors.vitalant.org/dwp/portal/dwa

