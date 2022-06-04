A Gospel Singspriation will be held in the Tim and Becky Hager Homewood Barn on Sunday, June 5th at 3 p.m.
The Hagers invite everyone to come and enjoy an afternoon of gospel music in the old but recently restored barn. Here’s the lineup for the program:
- “Hymn Sing” - Featuring YOU!
Followed by singers:
- Maasjo Sisters
- Cassie Boelke
- Tim & SueAnn Berntson
- Hannah Hager
- Randie & Katie Meyer family
- Curtis Beatte
- Randy & Cathy Schlecht
- Yvonne Emergy
- Redeemers Praise Quartet
- Greg and Andrea Hager
- Tim & Becky Hager
(Most of these guest artists have CDs available for sale)
Lunch will be served after the program.
For more information contact Tim & Becky Hager at dakota_tim@hotmail.com. Homeward Barn is located at 11145 40th St SE, Valley City (Exit 288 on I-94, 5-1/2 miles south on Hwy. #1 and 1-3/4 miles W.).