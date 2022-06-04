Singspiration Graphic - Homewood Barn

A Gospel Singspriation will be held in the Tim and Becky Hager Homewood Barn on Sunday, June 5th at 3 p.m.

The Hagers invite everyone to come and enjoy an afternoon of gospel music in the old but recently restored barn. Here’s the lineup for the program:

- “Hymn Sing” - Featuring YOU!

Followed by singers:

- Maasjo Sisters

- Cassie Boelke

- Tim & SueAnn Berntson

- Hannah Hager

- Randie & Katie Meyer family

- Curtis Beatte

- Randy & Cathy Schlecht

- Yvonne Emergy

- Redeemers Praise Quartet

- Greg and Andrea Hager

- Tim & Becky Hager

(Most of these guest artists have CDs available for sale)

Lunch will be served after the program.

For more information contact Tim & Becky Hager at dakota_tim@hotmail.com. Homeward Barn is located at 11145 40th St SE, Valley City (Exit 288 on I-94, 5-1/2 miles south on Hwy. #1 and 1-3/4 miles W.).

