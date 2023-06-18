Summer is a time of fun; days are long and warm, and packed full of activities and trips.
Something that many of the kids in our city look forward to is Vacation Bible School, or VBS. Several Valley City churches put together a VBS program and kids have a blast during the four- or five-day programs, making new friends, sharing and learning good news from the Good Book.
VBS isn’t the only kid on the block anymore.
Child Evangelism Fellowship or CEF is a global ministry that focuses expressly on kids. Their website claims ongoing programs in 196 countries, and our state of North Dakota has six chapters of CEF.
Spotlighting the Great Commission found in Matthew, CEF is calling their new kids program ‘Go! Club.’
‘The Great Commission’ refers to when Jesus says to his disciples “Go, therefore, and make disciples of all nations…teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you” (Matthew 28:19-20).
CEF is taking that message to heart by being in so many countries, and teaching youth to educate their own kind in a three-phase training, if their applications are accepted: First, prospective teenage missionaries attend a weekend pre-training. Then, a weeklong camp-type training commences. Finally, local chapters of CEF further educate these teens for another one to two days and also do a ‘student teaching’ sort of on-site training, with kids in a setting like the Go! Clubs.
Go! Clubs are a pilot program of CEF, taking place in North Dakota this summer.
In their week of training, CEF hopes to equip those teens with memory verses, songs, and fun games that will help the kids participating in Go! Clubs or other CEF summer programs to also go and tell others the good news.
The teenage missionaries or summer missionaries have spent their week at Cooperstown Bible Camp and are primed and ready for the upcoming events.
Pastor Nick Scotten of Elim Evangelical Free Church tells the Times-Record he believes good news is something the kids need to hear: “There’s so much bad news and negativity in the world that we need to show them hope and good news, [which] they can find in Christ.”
Elim Evangelical Free Church is sponsoring the Valley City Go! Club.
The upcoming club is to be held in City Park near the bandshell, from 1-3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 19-22.
Ages five through twelve are welcome to go participate in the club, and enjoy games, songs, bible stories, snacks and of course lots of fun.
The upcoming Rally in the Valley parade will include a float from Elim Evangelical Free Church, and cards with the date, time, and location of the Go! Club will be handed to parents with children along the parade route.
Mark says it best in chapter 10, verses 14 and 15: Jesus said “Let the little children come to me…for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.”
Join the fun at City Park and share in the good news.