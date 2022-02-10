Giving Hearts Day, an annual 24-hour event in North Dakota and northwest Minnesota is the longest-running giving day in the United States. Founded in 2008, Giving Hearts Day offers a platform for charities to secure funds for their missions through a community of donors. Since 2008, tens of thousands of donors have given over $90 million through Giving Hearts Day, 100% of it going directly to participating charities. Every year, the number of donors who give on Giving Hearts Day has increased, and the number of donations and total funds raised do, too. Last year, 34,771 donors raised $19.2 million with 75,479 donations.
The Dakota Medical foundation is one of three Giving Hearts Day partners. Since its founding in 1962, DMF has invested more than $100 million to sponsor health initiatives and other strategies that help strengthen nearly 500 nonprofits in North Dakota and western Minnesota.
Another of the foundations sponsoring Giving Hearts Day is the Impact Foundation. This organization has a mission to teach nonprofits how to master fundraising and hosts donations in the largest database of volunteer opportunities in the area.
The Alex Stern Family Foundation is the third partner of Giving Hearts Day. They are dedicated to supporting social welfare and human services, education, youth recreation, civic projects, and the arts to benefit the Fargo-Moorhead region.
Though Giving Hearts Day is a special event, its impact lasts throughout the year. Those who partner in it hope to inspire a lifetime of generosity in those who celebrate in every way on Giving Hearts Day.
Local charity organizations:
Sheyenne Valley Friends of Animals, VCPS All Access Program, CHI Mercy Health, CHI Health at Home and Hospice, Barnes County Senior Center, Barnes County Historical Society and Museum, Valley City State University Foundation, Open Door Center, Barnes County Community Closet, Hospice Red River Valley, Hi-Soaring Eagle Ranch, Abused Persons Outreach Center, Sheyenne Valley Community Foundation, Project Night Light, Catholic Charities of ND, The Salvation Army of Barnes County, Fraternal order of the Eagles, American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, Celebrate Recovery, Barnes County Wildlife Federation, VC Youth for Christ, Santa, Cops & Kids Program of Valley City, local Shriner Organizations, Jamestown Regional Medical Center, our Valley City churches and local clubs/organizations, Cooperstown Medical Center, Ducks Unlimited of ND, Boy and Girl Scouts of ND, Fort Ransom Sodbusters Association, Make a Wish Foundation of North Dakota, American Red Cross, Farm Rescue, Great Plains Food Bank, Vitalant, American Cancer Society of ND, Special Olympics of ND and Elks Camp Grassick.
For more information visit givingheartsday.org and scroll down to click on “Participant List,” where you’ll find a list of participating charities you can donate to.
You can also click the “donate” tab on the top right of the page to search for local charities. If the local charity you’re looking for is not listed, contact them directly to see how you can best contribute to their organization.
The Times-Record highlighted, what we believe to be, the local area charities and hope that we did not miss any. Thank you to all charities for all that you do!