Sioux Falls, SD - The 2021 Girl Scout Cookie™ season launches on February 19 which is also National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend. Consumers are encouraged to invest in the girl leaders of today, and the future, by purchasing Girl Scout Cookies. This season innovative girls are offering a number of ways consumers can purchase Girl Scout Cookies with safety at top of mind while still learning valuable entrepreneurship skills:
• Many Girl Scouts have creatively changed their sales methods in light of COVID-19, offering a variety of methods to get cookies such as: setting up contactless drive-through locations, running virtual cookie booths on social media, setting up socially distant cookie booths and marketing their business with door hangers. If you know a Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies in ways that meet local and state safety protocols.
• Consumers who don’t already know a Girl Scout can visit www.gsdakotahorizons.org or download the free Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for iOS and Android to find a cookie booth near them, purchase from a local troop for direct shipment to their door, or donate cookies. This additional contact-free method enables the community to invest in girls from the comfort of their own home.
Cookie customers not only can create joy for themselves during this difficult time by purchasing Thin Mints®, Samoas®, and other favorites—they can also create joy for essential workers, first responders, charities, and the military by donating cookies through the Heroes on the Horizon Program.
“Everyone loves Girl Scout Cookies—but the program is about so much more than cookies, especially in a year like this” said Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons CEO Marla Meyer. “Our Girl Scouts face similar challenges to some of our local businesses and are adapting their sales methods to share the joy of Girl Scout Cookies through the largest girl-led entrepreneurship program.”
If you don’t already know a Girl Scout, visit www.gsdakotahorizons.org. Girl Scout Cookie season runs through March 22.
