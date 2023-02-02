Hi-Liner Pep Band 2/2 photo

Band director Rebecca Elliott is the fifth band director that Valley City High School has seen since the band program was started. In fact if you crack open some old yearbooks the school didn’t originally have a band or choir program the class was just considered music class until a few years later the two became separate courses; one was vocal music and the other was instrumental music. Those courses then transpired into the band and choir classes we have now. Rebecca Elliott is also the school’s first female band director. She graduated from Concordia College with a degree in music education. This is Elliott’s 4th year teaching and second year in Valley City, she got her start in a small school called Fertile-Beltrami in Minnesota where she taught 5th-12th grade band. 

With the school being this old and only have four other previous band directors that is something so rare and so unique to this school. It is also interesting to see that the band directors who were here were here for such long times that it makes sense that there are so few of them. In the past the band was also known for its very popular street marching group that was in almost every parade that the town was hosting. The band members had the traditional marching band uniform that they would then have to wear while marching. The band also was known for their pep band performances that they would have before sporting events and during pep rally’s at the school. 

