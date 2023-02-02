Band director Rebecca Elliott is the fifth band director that Valley City High School has seen since the band program was started. In fact if you crack open some old yearbooks the school didn’t originally have a band or choir program the class was just considered music class until a few years later the two became separate courses; one was vocal music and the other was instrumental music. Those courses then transpired into the band and choir classes we have now. Rebecca Elliott is also the school’s first female band director. She graduated from Concordia College with a degree in music education. This is Elliott’s 4th year teaching and second year in Valley City, she got her start in a small school called Fertile-Beltrami in Minnesota where she taught 5th-12th grade band.
With the school being this old and only have four other previous band directors that is something so rare and so unique to this school. It is also interesting to see that the band directors who were here were here for such long times that it makes sense that there are so few of them. In the past the band was also known for its very popular street marching group that was in almost every parade that the town was hosting. The band members had the traditional marching band uniform that they would then have to wear while marching. The band also was known for their pep band performances that they would have before sporting events and during pep rally’s at the school.
When asked to describe how her teaching style was different from previous band directors Elliott stated that she was, “the exact antithesis of the previous director.” She also stated that her differences was a tough switch for some students. However Elliott works hard to make sure that her classroom and office are places where students will always feel welcomed to talk about things that are bothering them or are exciting or to even just be themselves. Elliott would like to be a teacher that students can come to with respect, problems, and criticism when needed.
Valley City High School has several different band options for students to participate in. One of them would be jazz band. The jazz band students get to participate in several additional performances such as café and at the North Dakota Winter Show on March 8th. The jazz band also plays at all of the regular band concerts.
Also upcoming for the band students is the march concert which will be highlighting some of the soloists and ensemble groups that did well at contest on march 6th. Following the March concert the junior high students are having their joined band and choir concert. On May 8th the students will then preform the annual “jazzin” concert with the theme being space.
In March the juniors and seniors of Valley City High School will be going on a trip to Orlando, Florida to compete on the Universal stages during the heritage festival. The students are already at work practicing the pieces that they will be taking to compete.