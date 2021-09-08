As we enter another fall and winter season, the United States continues to struggle under the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic. In our area, colder weather means there will be more indoor gatherings, increasing the risk for COVID transmission between friends and family. As hospitals across the country, including right here in North Dakota, see rapidly rising COVID-19 patient loads, health professionals face yet another challenge of the season: flu.
The increased COVID-19 hospitalizations mean that there’s not much room left for those who might contract a severe flu illness this fall and winter. To protect yourself and do what you can to ensure hospital capacity remains below the breaking point, citizens everywhere are urged to get a flu vaccine.
