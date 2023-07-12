July greetings from the Historic 1916 Buffalo High School, located at 303 Pearl Street in Buffalo, North Dakota, just three miles north of 1-94 at exit 314. In 2001, the school was listed on the National Register of Historic Places and became the property of the Buffalo Historical Society, a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation.
It’s time! We have been very busy at the school and are ready to open the doors to invite everyone to come for a visit. The Olde School Gift Shoppe is open every Wednesday in July from 9 am to 1 pm for our Christmas in July Hot Summer Sale. Stop by and shop for treasurers old and new, and bargains galore. We have art work, collectables, dishes, glassware, handbags, holiday décor, note cards, vintage jewelry, and so much more. We have something for everyone, all available for a donation to the Historic 1916 Buffalo High School.
Our big summer celebration will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 14, when we host our Annual Homecoming. Alumni, friends and family are all welcome to join the fun at our Party on Pearl Street with a picnic supper and beer garden. The Buffalo High School Class of 1973 will commemorate their 50th class reunion as they gather together upstairs in the former assembly room. Yearbooks, class photos and memorabilia from their school days will bring back fond memories. At 7:30 p.m., a special program will feature music by several talented BHS graduates and two alumni will be honored for their military service by the Quilt of Valor Foundation.
On Saturday, July 15, we will be serving coffee and old fashioned donut balls at 10 a.m. in the Carolyn Pfeifer Room. At noon the Pearl Street Music Celebration will begin with outstanding performances by Myron Sommerfeld & the Music of the Starts Orchestra, SueAnn Berntson & Family, and Rick Miller. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy the afternoon listening to live entertainment.
Great food and drink will be available all day at our Pearl Street Outdoor Market from the Meat Wizards, Dakota Desserts, and the Red Trail Vineyard. Our arts and crafts vendors will feature Cozy Creations, Grandma’s Country Stitching, goat milk soaps by Lightning Oak Acres, and handcrafted goods from G.C.A. Independent African Artisans. Children of all ages will have lots of fun at the old fashioned carnival with games and prizes, and other activities. Come for the Saturday celebration at the Historic 1916 Buffalo High School and stay for the First Annual Larry Zaun Memorial Car Show from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Main Street. At 6:30 we will remember Larry at a special tribute in his honor.
We’re looking forward to seeing you in Buffalo and invite you to come for a visit and stay for the July fun. For more information about our Olde School Gift Shoppe, our Annual Homecoming and Celebration on July 14 and 15, or to schedule an event at our Historic 1916 Buffalo High School, please call me at 701-412-4485. To learn more about upcoming activities, visit www.buffalond.com or like us on Facebook.
Liane Rakow Stout is a Buffalo, N.D. resident who writes this column for the Times-Record.