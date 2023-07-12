July greetings from the Historic 1916 Buffalo High School, located at 303 Pearl Street in Buffalo, North Dakota, just three miles north of 1-94 at exit 314. In 2001, the school was listed on the National Register of Historic Places and became the property of the Buffalo Historical Society, a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation.

It’s time! We have been very busy at the school and are ready to open the doors to invite everyone to come for a visit. The Olde School Gift Shoppe is open every Wednesday in July from 9 am to 1 pm for our Christmas in July Hot Summer Sale. Stop by and shop for treasurers old and new, and bargains galore. We have art work, collectables, dishes, glassware, handbags, holiday décor, note cards, vintage jewelry, and so much more. We have something for everyone, all available for a donation to the Historic 1916 Buffalo High School.

