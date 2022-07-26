In Valley City, we’re lucky to have a vast array of products and services available to us from locally-owned businesses. Through every challenge our local business continue to serve their community to the best of their ability, finding ways to reach out, find products needed and support the community. Now, they’re prepping for the incredibly exciting Crazy Daze celebration.
On Wednesday, July 27th, crazy deals and giveaways at local businesses all around town begin at 9 a.m. Special deals featured on pages 2 and 3 of today’s paper.
Downtown food and vendor booths will open for the day at 9 a.m., and Games Galore inflatable water slide and bouncy house bring the fun at 10 a.m.
The Valley City Trap Team and folks at Valley Meat will be cooking Bison Burgers for the public to enjoy during the day, serving them both downtown booth and at the Valley Meat location.
Crazy Days is a perfect opportunity to shop ’til you drop, supporting local businesses while enjoying community fellowship, good food and wholesome fun. The Chamber and businesses invite you to join in on the fun on July 27th.