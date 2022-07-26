Crazy Daze Ad Art Heading 2022

In Valley City, we’re lucky to have a vast array of products and services available to us from locally-owned businesses. Through every challenge our local business continue to serve their community to the best of their ability, finding ways to reach out, find products needed and support the community. Now, they’re prepping for the incredibly exciting Crazy Daze celebration.

On Wednesday, July 27th, crazy deals and giveaways at local businesses all around town begin at 9 a.m. Special deals featured on pages 2 and 3 of today’s paper.

